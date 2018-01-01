Two Faced

This Entrepreneur Found His Way Into the Beauty Industry by Accident and Then Built a Worldwide Brand
20 Questions

Jerrod Blandino worked at a makeup counter before building cosmetic and skin care company, Too Faced.
Lindsay Friedman | 12 min read
