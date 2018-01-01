udacity
Ed Tech
The Next Hot Ticket in Ed Tech? Micro-Credentials
Companies that carve out sustainable business models as part of those ecosystems are likely to be the next ed tech darlings of the VC world.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.