Entrepreneurs Cheer As Government Draws Plans To Back Blockchain
Going into 2018, more banks are seeking to use this technology to transform parts of their business, especially to reduce frauds, he shared.
Budget 2017-18 Lays a Proper Roadmap for Digital Farming
Access to the internet will allow the farmers learn about the latest technologies available in the field of agriculture.
FY18 Budget: A Promising Development for Entrepreneurial Ecosystem
As such, the presentation of the Union Budget 2017 was preceded by a great deal of expectations from the public as well as various industries in the corporate sector.
The Good, Bad and Key Takeaways From 2017 Budget
However, the current version of the MHRD initiative is focused towards higher Education.
Few More Laps to Run in Digital India Marathon
Policymakers have to be credited for creating a regulatory structure that has enabled mobile telephony to spread across India
Budget - A Step Towards Fostering Entrepreneurship
There is an urgent need that alongside the large commitments made on public spending, private capital creation is once again spurred.
Infrastructural Policies are Favorable for Tourism Industry
Union budget 2017 was a progressing one for travel Industry with due importance given to technology and Infrastructure development.
Has the Budget done enough for the Start Up Industry
With the growing entrepreneurship in India, the industry felt that the finance minister would have a lot in store for Start Up's and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME's).
Budget 2017 is Extremely Beneficial for Indian SMEs
The new budget certainly proves that the Indian Government is undertaking all efforts necessary to provide comprehensive infrastructure to help the SME sector grow.
Budget 2017: How has the Union Budget Altered the Taxation Scenario in India?
Despite high hopes for a revamped section 80C, however, tax savings instruments remain untouched. The tax deduction limit under 80C remains 1.5 lakhs.
Budget 2017: Laying The Groundwork for Holistic Education
The measures announced in the budget will provide the much needed impetus to the education and skill development sector in the country.