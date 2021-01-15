United States

market

The Map of America's 2 Trillion Dollar Economic Decline

New data shows that GDP fell from nearly $21.6 trillion to $ 19.5 trillion between the first and second quarters.

Foro Económico Mundial

· 3 min read
United States

How to Watch the Latest Debate Between Trump and Biden in Spanish

This Thursday, October 22, both US presidential candidates will have their last 90-minute debate before the elections.

March Violante

· 6 min read
Coronavirus

Young people return to their parents' homes in the US due to COVID-19

The obvious cause was the loss of job or decrease in income that the pandemic brought with it.

Alto Nivel

· 6 min read
Investments

Is buying a home in the United States a good investment?

The crisis would mean the opportunity to invest in a home that will be vital at the time of retirement or for vacation.

Alto Nivel

· 4 min read