Vibrant Gujarat 2017
Investments
One of India's Top #100 Richest Entrepreneurs says Time Ripe to Invest in India
Hiranandani says as the world brims with excess capital, it is a good opportunity for India to draw world's money.
More From This Topic
Vibrant Gujarat 2017
Increased Knowledge By Reading Balance Sheets, Says Financial Services Veteran Kisan Choksey
Kisan Choksey, Chairman of KR Choksey Integrated Financial Solutions has been in the financial services domain for close to 60 years now. He had joined just after completing his graduation way back in 1960!
Growth
#6 Things That make Gujarat a Big Investment Hub in India
The pioneer state in itself, Gujarat is all set to woo investors with PM's inauguration to begin the four-long day event.