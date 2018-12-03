video currículum
Carrera
¿Cómo ser contratado por Nike en Bélgica?
Kevin Yalale no logró entrar en la empresa de ropa deportiva, pero como "premio de consolación" entró a trabajar a la liga de futbol española cuando su CV se volvió viral.
