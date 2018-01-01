Virat Kohli

More From This Topic

How Virat has Given Perfect Direction To His never-say-die Attitude
35Under35

How Virat has Given Perfect Direction To His never-say-die Attitude

Virat Kohli in a very less time has given the perfect direction to his never-say-die attitude to get on top of his career.
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
Playing the Master Stroke
Celebrities

Playing the Master Stroke

Virat Kohli, who still has around 10 years of his cricketing career left, has already braced himself up for his post-retirement life.
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.