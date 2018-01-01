vocational

What's Holding Back Women Entrepreneurs?
Entrepreneurs

What's Holding Back Women Entrepreneurs?

Women themselves need to take the onus for representing their own sex in business domains by becoming more participatory, daring, and by being unafraid to aim high
Khushboo Jain | 5 min read
Transforming the Employment Landscape for The Labour Force
Shepreneur

Transforming the Employment Landscape for The Labour Force

Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
Skills Can Result in Jobs Only If India Stops Losing Talent Post Train...
Skill India

Skills Can Result in Jobs Only If India Stops Losing Talent Post Train...

Aashika Jain | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.