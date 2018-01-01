Voice Quality

Do These Daily Rituals to Unleash Your Vocal Leadership Skills
Communications

Do These Daily Rituals to Unleash Your Vocal Leadership Skills

This Google Hangout is a tutorial for improving vocal resonance, strength and presence in any field.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
Leaders Can Achieve 'Personal Mastery' With These Simple Steps
Communication Strategies

Leaders Can Achieve 'Personal Mastery' With These Simple Steps

A top vocal and communications coach reveals the fundamentals of becoming a great leader and speaker.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Is Your Voice a Business Asset or a Liability?
Communications

Is Your Voice a Business Asset or a Liability?

Your company can be judged by how you project its outlook -- literally as you speak.
Jesse Torres | 4 min read
