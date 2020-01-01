wamda

Most MENA Startups Have Less Than Six Months Of Runway Left, According To Report By Wamda And Arabnet
Hardly a half of 247 surveyed MENA startups expect to remain solvent in the next six months, according to research by Wamda and Arabnet.
Aalia Mehreen Ahmed | 3 min read