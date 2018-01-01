water entrepreneur
Make in India
"We Want To Impact A Million Lives By Our Water ATMs"
From a Swajal machine, you can know parameters such as the pH of the water, how much water is dispensed and the TDS
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.