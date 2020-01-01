WayCool

[Funding Alert] WayCool Foods Gets $5 Mn Debt Financing From IndusInd Bank Guaranteed By DFC
Funding

The fund will be deployed through IndusInd Bank's Impact Investing division, which will support WayCool Foods' expansion plans
Debarghya Sil | 2 min read