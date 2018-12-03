wedding planner

La yucateca que hizo de su desilusión amorosa un negocio
Emprendedores

La yucateca que hizo de su desilusión amorosa un negocio

Lillian Camara ha superado su desamor y decidió emprender para que las parejas vivieran una experiencia diferente, hoy tiene un negocio de planner de bodas.
Gabriela Cano Rubio | 4 min de lectura
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Seguir button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.