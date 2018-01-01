Windows 7
Here's How Drastically Microsoft Windows Has Changed Over the Years
About 31 years ago today, Microsoft introduced the very first version of Windows, known as Windows 1.0. We've come a long way since then.
Windows 7 First Look: A Big Fix for Vista
From new User Account Control options to performance improvements, the next version of Windows seeks to address major complaints about the previous one--and our first look at an early beta suggests that it's on the right track.