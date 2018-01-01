Women In Green
How One Marijuana Marketer Keeps on Facebook's Good Side
Jamie Cooper, CEO of Cannabiz Connection, has built a sucessful networking and marketing platform for Michigan's cannabis industry -- despite the obstacles.
More From This Topic
She Took Her Yale MBA Into Cannabis and Now Funds the Industry's Largest Deals
The legal marijuana business is attracting entrepreneurs as interested in social good as they are in profit.
Why These Teenage Girls Started a CBD Lifestyle Brand
CBD helped them ease the painful symptoms of multiple diseases. Now they want to bring the compound to other young adults.
Band of Sisters: These Organizations Help Women in Weed Unite
Groups like Women Grow, Ellementa, and IPW support female entrepreneurs.
5 Female-Focused Accounts Blowing Up Instagram
Cannabis-inspired accounts with a feminist touch.
A Stock Photo Company for Ganja
Ophelia Chong wants to alter the image of marijuana with her company StockPot Images.
She Doesn't Think Your Weed Should Be Stored In a Shoebox
Apothecarry Brands CEO Whitney Beatty bet her home and high-paying job that consumers would want luxury cannabis storage.
These Momtrepreneurs Turned Tragedy Into Opportunity
How two moms teamed up to pay for their children's cannabis treatments.