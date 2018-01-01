Women In Green

She Took Her Yale MBA Into Cannabis and Now Funds the Industry's Largest Deals

The legal marijuana business is attracting entrepreneurs as interested in social good as they are in profit.
Cynthia Salarizadeh | 7 min read
Why These Teenage Girls Started a CBD Lifestyle Brand

CBD helped them ease the painful symptoms of multiple diseases. Now they want to bring the compound to other young adults.
Javier Hasse | 5 min read
Band of Sisters: These Organizations Help Women in Weed Unite

Groups like Women Grow, Ellementa, and IPW support female entrepreneurs.
William Sumner | 7 min read
5 Female-Focused Accounts Blowing Up Instagram

Cannabis-inspired accounts with a feminist touch.
Prohbtd.com | 4 min read
A Stock Photo Company for Ganja

Ophelia Chong wants to alter the image of marijuana with her company StockPot Images.
Cynthia Salarizadeh | 5 min read
She Doesn't Think Your Weed Should Be Stored In a Shoebox

Apothecarry Brands CEO Whitney Beatty bet her home and high-paying job that consumers would want luxury cannabis storage.
Cynthia Salarizadeh | 7 min read
These Momtrepreneurs Turned Tragedy Into Opportunity

How two moms teamed up to pay for their children's cannabis treatments.
Cynthia Salarizadeh | 5 min read
