Yapp
GrowthCon
Emerging Entrepreneur of 2014 Winner: 'We've Had Many, Many Failures'
Yapp founder Maria Seidman tells a crowd in Miami the story of Yapp's beginning, including the huge risk she took to make it happen.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.