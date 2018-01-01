YE Coach

Is Your Brain in Overdrive? 3 Tips for Finding Focus
Is Your Brain in Overdrive? 3 Tips for Finding Focus

Just as your computer can crash when you have too many programs open at once, multitasking too much can crush your ability to focus. Business coach Antonio Neves offers some tips for finding focus.
Antonio Neves
