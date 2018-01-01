zerodha
risk management
Persistence Could Save your Business from Risks
Being the founder of a startup, one has to be aware of the mistakes they can afford to make and take calculated risks
More From This Topic
FinTech
This Fintech Incubator Wants to Partner With Both Disruptors & Incumbents
The Indian fintech space could and should aspire to global leadership like the Indian IT or Pharma industry.
FinTech
How Innovation In The Fintech Space Can Solve Basic Necessities Of Our Life
Move from cash to online payments could bring significant amount of discipline and regulation across tiers and help clamp down on corruption