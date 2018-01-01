Zipcar

More From This Topic

Why Leaders Are Great Storytellers
Growth Strategies

Why Leaders Are Great Storytellers

Tap into the enduring power of storytelling to get your message across.
Denise Brosseau | 5 min read
Zipcar Founder: Entrepreneurs Have to Build a Collaborative Economy, or Else
Growth Strategies

Zipcar Founder: Entrepreneurs Have to Build a Collaborative Economy, or Else

Robin Chase says the environmental risks posed by climate change mean companies need to find ways to trade resources with one another.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Zipcar Timeline: From Business Idea to IPO to $500 Million Buyout
Starting a Business

Zipcar Timeline: From Business Idea to IPO to $500 Million Buyout

A timeline of the car-sharing service, from inception through public offering to buyout offer.
Brian Patrick Eha
Zipcar: Two Moms, a Business Idea and $68 in the Bank
Project Grow

Zipcar: Two Moms, a Business Idea and $68 in the Bank

The story of the popular car-sharing service started by two moms in Massachusetts could be an inspiration for your new business.
Carol Tice | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.