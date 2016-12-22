Shake Off the Burden of Needing to Be Innovative

Devbridge Group President Aurimas Adomavicius says he does not focus on innovation within the company, but rather lets it flow freely. Adomavicius says the minimal work from the higher people within a company gives maximal input from the team and the organization. Watch the video for learn more.

