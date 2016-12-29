Why Lifelong Learning Drives This Leader

When Mike Santoro was young, his family instilled in him a love of reading and writing. This background led him to the field of communications, and today, he is the president of Walker Sands, a PR and digital marketing firm.

Today, learning and communication are two of Santoro's core values as a leader. At Walker Sands, he says, everyone shares a mentality of learning, supporting and doing.

In the video above, find out how the best advice Santoro ever received relates to lifelong learning, and hear his number-one tip for budding entrepreneurs.

