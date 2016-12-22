This Custom Gadget Will Make You More Productive

Here’s a helpful gadget you’ve probably never heard of: FORMcard is the perfect tool to help fix and form anything you need. British designer Peter Marigold created and successfully crowdfunded FORMcard last year.

The non-toxic FORMcard is moldable in hot water, so you can use it to create custom tools for household repairs. It's even small enough to fit in your wallet, so you can take it anywhere.

Forget about buying new tools and other handy items -- FORMcard can make, fix or modify anything around you.