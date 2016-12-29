This New Robot Will Boost Your Child's Emotional and Social Skills

Meet “Leka.”

Leka is a robot that helps children with autism and learning disabilities improve their motor, cognitive and emotional skills.

Leka provides fun and educational games that parents can play with their kids and therapists can use to track a child's developmental progress. By responding to a child’s actions, Leka encourages social interaction and boosts autonomy.

This smart toy could soon change the way children learn, play and progress. The crowdfunded campaign reached nearly $130,000 in June of 2016, and Leka is now available for pre-order on its website. Play the video above to learn more.