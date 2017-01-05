Check Out This Futuristic Approach to Air Travel
Fuel efficiency is just one of the potential advantages of this low-maintenance concept jet.
The future of air travel is here.
Developed by Technicon Design France, the Ixion Windowless Jet looks to improve air travel with easy construction, minimal maintenance and decreased costs.
The jet would weigh less than your average airplane, meaning fuel and maintenance -- and ultimately airfare -- would decrease.
The futuristic concept is sleek and high-tech, with OLED screens lining the interior to display different types of landscapes. Despite the fact that the jet is windowless, you can still see the world outside with 360-degree cameras mounted on the inside. Play the video above to learn more.