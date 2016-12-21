15 Ways to Improve Your Work Ethic

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Bet-David discusses the importance of having a strong work ethic, along with tips on how to build one.

Bet-David explains in the video that if you want to have a successful business, attract strong mentors, develop great partnerships and build up a solid customer base, a strong work ethic is essential. If you don't have it, you will never build the next Apple, Amazon or even multi-million dollar business.

According to Bet-David a strong work ethic can be built with 15 steps, including preparation, predictability and "now mentality."

To learn more, click play.

