How to Change Careers in 2017

Seth M. Siegel started his career as a copywriter. He then became a lawyer before taking on an executive marketing role. This Broadway producer, mobile entertainment executive, best-selling author and businessman has held seven job titles in seven different industries.

While some may look at Siegel's "hopscotch career" as a negative, he believes learning different skills in areas he is passionate about has made him successful. In this video, he shares his advice for anyone looking to take a career leap in 2017.

