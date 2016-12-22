8 Steps to Get Your Product Successfully Reviewed by an Influencer

Influencer marketing is a hot area – and rightfully so. These people – be it bloggers, experts or super fans -- are considered credible and provide a more authentic experience. Consumers feel like they are getting an inside look, and they are part of an elite, special group. But how to get on these influencer's radar is tricky.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mark Fidelman discusses how to get influencers to review your product.

From finding the right influencer to giving guidelines, there are a number of steps entrepreneurs should take to ensure the influencer experience is a success.

To learn more about influencer marketing, click play.

