Don't Take Rejection Personally

Symbol Training Institute is an advanced manufacturing school that was created to help companies improve their current workforce, or help educate and train beginners in manufacturing. Diana Peters, owner and executive director, shares the story of how the company has evolved from just a tool and die shop to the largest manufacturing training school in the Chicago area. Peters shares that she focuses on the quality of the service, as well as the customers, so both her students and the companies they work for see optimal results and help them succeed in the industry. She also talks about her experience early on in her career, and why one shouldn’t take rejection too personally.

