Promote Diversity Of Thought

Esquify is a productivity application in the legal space that helps document reviewing attorneys do their jobs more efficiently and effectively. Drew Stern, Co-CEO of Esquify, shares a tip on starting a business -- it is all about connecting, engaging and selling. He goes on to say that not all employees should think the same way, so he emphasizes promoting the diversity of thought in the workplace, and reward it. His advice on being successful is lay the groundwork for your business right away, but more than that, be patient.

