Gordon Ramsay's Secret Ingredient to Sustained Success

When Gordon Ramsay opened his first restaurant in London, his goal was to win three Michelin stars. He was successful in doing so, but soon realized that winning it was the easy part.

How do you maintain success once you have achieved it? For Ramsay, he needed to develop the team that would run the kitchen when was he wasn’t there.

