Brain Break

Watch the Original 'Carpool Karaoke' Starring George Michael

James Corden and George Michael took a musical journey together back in 2011 for Comic Relief.
In 2011, Comic Relief Red Nose Day (which continues to raise money to fight poverty and injustice around the world) aired this segment starring Smithy -- James Corden -- who is summoned to a meeting while giving his mate -- George Michael -- a ride.

After their conversation grows a bit heated, Smithy has the bright idea to turn on the radio and heal their souls with a little singalong. One user on Reddit has called this the first instance of Carpool Karaoke. We're not James Corden historians, so we'll take Reddit's word for it. Watch and just try not to shimmy in your seat when the chorus kicks in.

