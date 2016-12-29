The Four A's of Expressing Gratitude

An "attitude of gratitude" is the highest way of thinking, says Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy.

In this video, Tracy explains why you should be grateful every day and spells out four ways in which you can express your gratitude.

No matter the challenges or obstacles in your way, there is always something to be grateful for. Many people have a natural tendency to complain, and this "ain't it awful" mindset, as Tracy calls it, is detrimental to a person's well-being. Instead of complaining, contemplate the things you are grateful for. You might even make a list.

Tracy also describes the four A's of gratitude: appreciation, approval, admiration and attention. By incorporating these four elements into your life, you'll boost your own self-esteem -- and that of others.

To learn more about expressing gratitude, click play.

