This Founder Uses Her Jewelry Brand to Empower Female Entrepreneurs

Since she was young, Chloe + Isabel founder and CEO Chantel Waterbury knew that she wanted to start her own jewelry brand. She eventually received funding and was able to execute her ideas. Building the concept of the company first, she came up with the name Chloe + Isabel so women could identify with the made-up personas. She wanted women to be able to identify with her brand.

Today, she's taken Chloe + Isabel beyond fashion, using the brand as a vehicle to empower female entrepreneurs. Rather than simply selling through stores, she's empowering female entrepreneurs by only selling through small businesses and providing them the resources and training critical for success.

Not being afraid to ask for help and trusting yourself and the key elements for entrepreneurs to be successful, Waterbury says.

