9 Misconceptions of Entrepreneurs

Being successful as an entrepreneur is easier said than done, and there are many misconceptions that you may have along the way. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Bet-David goes over nine misconceptions of entrepreneurs.

The first misconception Bet-David mentions is the belief that entrepreneurs are born when, in fact, you can become an entrepreneur over time and through experience. It has little (if anything) to do with genetics. Another major one is the idea that successful entrepreneurs simply "got lucky." Luck may play some role in business, but in truth you have to work hard to reach a position in which you can experience luck. Success doesn't happen overnight.

Another misconception Bet-David often encounters is the belief that an entrepreneur is his or her own boss. The truth of the matter is your customers are your boss. If you don't support and respond to your customers's collective wants and needs, then you will never find success.

