Why This Entrepreneur Believes You Should Never Chase Fame

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Bryan Elliott meets with author and YouTube personality Hannah Hart to discuss why people should never chase fame.

Hart says she never wanted to be famous -- she drew recognition from the content that she liked to create. She says she believes that chasing fame is not an attainable dream. Do what you love and fame may come, too.

When approached by aspiring creators with comments such as, "I want to make it big on YouTube," Hart's question to them is, what is the "it?" The content you create will determine your fame.

To learn more, click play.

See more episodes on Behind the Brand's YouTube channel.

Related: Author and YouTube Star Hannah Hart on When to Move On

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.