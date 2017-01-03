How to Overcome Chronic Procrastination

"If you do the right things in the right way, you will get the results you desire," says Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy. In this video, Tracy discusses how to overcome procrastination and better manage your life.

Procrastination is one of the biggest threats to productivity. If you succumb to it, it can completely derail your path to success.

To combat the temptation to procrastinate, you have to change your way of thinking. Say the words "do it now" to yourself -- this will motivate and push you to get started on difficult tasks. Another tip Tracy suggests is to tackle your most difficult tasks first. This will better prepare you for smaller ones throughout the day.

It's important to understand that you can't manage time -- it exists outside of our control. Instead, manage your life. Choose what to do first, what you will do second and what you will do later.

To learn more, click play.

Watch more YouTube videos from Brian Tracy on his channel.

Related: The Four A's of Expressing Gratitude

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.