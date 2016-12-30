Brain Break

This Robot Is Huge and No One Knows Why It Was Built

It weighs more than a ton and can do anything its human pilot asks. What could go wrong?
Science-obsessed site Phys.org reports some details on this Avatar-like robot unveiled in South Korean this week.

  • Named Method-2
  • Stands 13-feet tall, weighs 1.5 tons
  • Created by South Korean robotics company Hankook Mirae Technology
  • Designed by special effects expert Vitaly Bulgarov, who has worked on movies like TransformerRobocop and Terminator
  • Company chairman Yang Jin-Ho has invested $200 million in the project to "bring to life what only seemed possible in movies and cartoons"
  • Yang says he intends to sell it by the end of 2017 for approximately $8.3 million

The team who built it admits that they don't know what it will be used for, but looking at, we'd say it will do anything it damn well wants.

