This Robot Is Huge and No One Knows Why It Was Built
It weighs more than a ton and can do anything its human pilot asks. What could go wrong?
Science-obsessed site Phys.org reports some details on this Avatar-like robot unveiled in South Korean this week.
- Named Method-2
- Stands 13-feet tall, weighs 1.5 tons
- Created by South Korean robotics company Hankook Mirae Technology
- Designed by special effects expert Vitaly Bulgarov, who has worked on movies like Transformer, Robocop and Terminator
- Company chairman Yang Jin-Ho has invested $200 million in the project to "bring to life what only seemed possible in movies and cartoons"
- Yang says he intends to sell it by the end of 2017 for approximately $8.3 million
Related:
The team who built it admits that they don't know what it will be used for, but looking at, we'd say it will do anything it damn well wants.