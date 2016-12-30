This Robot Is Huge and No One Knows Why It Was Built

Science-obsessed site Phys.org reports some details on this Avatar-like robot unveiled in South Korean this week.

Named Method-2

Stands 13-feet tall, weighs 1.5 tons

Created by South Korean robotics company Hankook Mirae Technology

Designed by special effects expert Vitaly Bulgarov, who has worked on movies like Transformer, Robocop and Terminator

Company chairman Yang Jin-Ho has invested $200 million in the project to "bring to life what only seemed possible in movies and cartoons"

Yang says he intends to sell it by the end of 2017 for approximately $8.3 million

Related: This Robot May Be Perfect for Lazy People Who Hate Cooking

The team who built it admits that they don't know what it will be used for, but looking at, we'd say it will do anything it damn well wants.