How to Create Video Content Without Being on Camera

Try something new in 2017 and add video content to your marketing strategy. As an entrepreneur, you are always looking for a way to get ahead of the competition. You need to get your message to the right people -- customers, investors, employees or other stakeholders. Video is an easy way to tell your story.

Business owners can get a lot of mileage out of video content -- use it for content marketing, in social media posts, as pitches to investors, to demonstrate a new concept or even as part of your customer service experience. Videos are helpful in the decision process.

However, many people are camera shy! So what can you do if you really don’t want to be on camera but want to use videos in your online marketing strategy?

It’s still possible to produce quality video content for your website, YouTube channel, social media accounts or other outlets. Below are six ways to create video content without being on camera.

1. “Talking head” videos

Talking head videos are a common format for business videos. The focus of the video, whether it be a training session, tutorial or product demonstration, occurs on the main portion of the screen. The speaker narrates the video from a small overlay window in the corner of the screen.

All right, that was cheating! With a talking head video, you are still on camera, but definitely not the focus of the video because your face occupies only a small portion of the screen. It’s possible to adapt this format so your “talking head” is just a cartoon of yourself, but that increases the production cost.

This type of video is an easy way to get started and to look professional.

2. Screen share videos

Screen share videos are useful for tutorials when written instructions are not enough. They are also the fastest and easiest to produce. Screen capture software is required to record the screen action on your desktop or mobile device.

I use a lot screen share videos on my other website PinTalk.net to answer questions for my user group. Last year when working with the IT department for one of my clients, we found it was more efficient and effective to communicate with screen share videos with voiceovers. This way we could show each other what we were seeing while diagnosing a malfunctioning ecommerce website.

Recently, a support technician from one of my vendors asked me for a video of a technical issue. It was much easier just to send a quick video of a login problem when he was unable to replicate the issue. My problem was solved immediately and it was a better experience than enduring another round of emails.

In both cases, we converted the videos into longer product training videos and used them as tutorials.

3. Graphics

Graphics are another way to create video while remaining off camera. This could include anything from charts and graphs to hand sketches. Data presented visually has a bigger impact than simply listing it in tabular form.

Create videos from graphics by using simple screen capture software including many conferencing apps. This is similar to the screen share video but instead of “live action” static images, graphs or drawings are used. A voiceover or caption is optional, but use at least one of them to clarify what is on the screen.

4. PowerPoint presentations

PowerPoint presentations are another easy way to incorporate videos into your marketing strategy. Save presentations from a sales pitch, speech or seminar in video format directly from PowerPoint. Add a voiceover using PowerPoint, too! When you’re finished, just save the file as a MP4 video format.

5. Explainer videos

Explainer videos are short, animated videos where the characters pose a question and then offer a solution. Although an issue may be solved by the end of the video, often an explainer video is a sales pitch to entice the viewer to purchase the solution.

Explainer videos tend to be rather repetitive. However, they do capture the viewer’s attention while increasing click-though and conversion rates.

If you want to get your likeness on camera, create the explainer video characters to look like you or your employees.

The downside is that unless you own the software to produce an explainer video, then you will need to hire a service

6. Photography

Do you have product shots or photos of satisfied customers? Convert a collection of relevant photographs into a video slide show. YouTube does it for free! Simply upload photos from your computer, add optional captions and a voiceover.

People retain what they see and video marketing can help convey your message. Videos are an effective way to sell your products or explain your brand's mission. Creating video content is easier than many think, and you do not have to be on camera if you really do not want to be!

