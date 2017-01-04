How to Increase Your Productivity and Achieve Next-Level Results

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Peter Voogd discusses how to get results and create a productivity plan for your next six months.

It all starts with clarifying what you want and why you want it. Create a one-page productivity plan, and begin by asking yourself: What is your ideal outcome of the next six months? Be clear and precise, and write this down in a vision statement or simple paragraph.

Next, align your values with your goals. Whether you intend to prioritize financial freedom or family, figure out your top three values and make sure they are congruent with your vision. Then figure out the five things you must get done to move your vision forward.

From being consistent to figuring out the skills you will need to pursue your goals, Voogd provides a number of tips to help you jumpstart your next six months. To learn more, click play.

