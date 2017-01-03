Whoops, Alexa Plays Porn Instead of a Kids Song!

The description on this YouTube video posted by f0t0b0y reads, “Why!?!? We just got our new echo dot and this happened!?!?”

Normally we’d say to ease up on the exclamation points, buddy, but in this case, they seem more than warranted.

When the child in the video tells Alexa to “play ‘Digger, Digger,’" Alexa answers, “You want to hear a station for porn detected...hot chick amateur girl sexy."



But Alexa doesn’t stop there, no sir, and rattles off a litany of porn terms that’d make Dirk Diggler blush.

Watch (with headphones!) and enjoy the increasing panic you hear in the parents’ voices. On the bright side, we guess moms and dads no longer have to sweat having “the talk” with their kids—a robot will do your (literal) dirty work for you.

Related: Brain Break: This Goat Needs Some Starbucks Baaaaad