You Need a Bit of Naivety

Weiss & Company is a public accounting firm that provides a full range of public accounting services. Frank Lee, partner, shares his insights by saying if you make mistakes, it’s important to fix them. He shares a story of an experience making a mistake with a client, and what fixing that mistake did to help its business. Lee says the advice he would give to business leaders is follow your passion, and do it the right way.

