Connect People to Opportunity

CKL Engineers is a professional civil engineering firm and consulting company that provides consulting for other municipalities or architect engineering firms, primarily in the transportation space. Mae Whiteside, president and CEO, shares what inspires her in the business, which is connecting people with opportunity. She shares her personal story as to why she got started in the business by finding a solution to simplify transportation. What Whiteside is currently learning is to trust more, and she says that trusting those you hired are the right fit and having them feel that trust helps employees excel.

