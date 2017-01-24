Be 100% Committed or Don't Do It

Reader Resource Join Entrepreneur’s The Goal Standard Challenge and make 2017 yours. Learn more »

Hireology simplifies the hiring process by providing start to finish services in the employment process on their hiring management software. By helping companies position themselves better to job candidates, Hireology automates the hiring process. Adam Robinson, co-founder and CEO, practices what he preaches when it comes to hiring the right people. As a business scales, Robinson says it is critical to hire the right people, and get out of the way. Meaning, trust the employees and if they are the right person they will do a great job. He shares his advice with aspiring business leaders -- if you aren’t 100% committed, don’t do it.

