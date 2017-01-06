How Companies and Consumers Can Support Sustainability

Working as the chief sustainability officer at Kellogg Company, Diane Holdorf says she knows people really care about their food. But they do not only care about how it tastes and where it is sourced. She says they also want to make sure there is enough for everyone. In her interview with Jessica Abo she shares how companies and consumers can do their part to support food security and help eradicate hunger through the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals. She also discusses how loving the planet can turn into a career path.

