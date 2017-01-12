4 Easy and Highly Effective Business Development Tactics

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partners Jason Balin and Chris Haddon discuss four easy, highly effective business development tactics that you can implement today.

To start, Balin and Haddon suggest doing Facebook Live broadcasts on a consistent basis. From giving people a behind-the-scenes look at your company, teaching your audience something new or showcasing your product or service -- doing a little on-camera blurb will engage and entice your audience.

The pair also suggest sending email blasts to your database of contacts. That way, you're able to reach a number of clients (or potential clients) in an effective manner. Getting something nice for your top clients is also a great way to show your top spenders that you care. That doesn't mean you need to spend a lot of money, just think of something thoughtful. It can be as simple as a handwritten note.

Lastly, Balina nd Haddon recommend to organize and host group meetups or networking events. Start off by only inviting around 10 people for a roundtable. You'll be able to connect with people inside and outside of your industry, and make it a regular event.

