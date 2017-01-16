Success Stories

BuzzFeed's CEO on the Secret to Virality

Jonah Peretti, CEO and founder of BuzzFeed, discusses how ideas spread and the need for creativity and judgment in a data driven world.
Harvard Business School
This story originally appeared on Harvard Business School

While working at The Huffington Post, Jonah Peretti learned to appreciate the importance of human connections. He then founded BuzzFeed, a global media platform focused on producing highly shareable content.

So what’s the secret to ‘going viral'? Is it a certain platform or type of content? Peretti’s perspective may surprise you.

