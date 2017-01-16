BuzzFeed's CEO on the Secret to Virality

While working at The Huffington Post, Jonah Peretti learned to appreciate the importance of human connections. He then founded BuzzFeed, a global media platform focused on producing highly shareable content.

So what’s the secret to ‘going viral'? Is it a certain platform or type of content? Peretti’s perspective may surprise you.

Driven is presented in collaboration with HBX, the digital learning initiative from Harvard Business School. Learn more at HBXDriven.com.