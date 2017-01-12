Watch Incredible Footage of a Drone Crashing Into Seattle's Space Needle

The above video posted by GeekWire shows just what the headline of this story implies: a drone’s eye view of a nosedive into the Seattle Space Needle's observation tower.

“It looks like the drone tractor beam we installed on the Space Needle is working,” Space Needle CEO and president Ron Sevart joked in a statement. “This is the third time we’ve recovered a drone on our property.”

Geekwire identifies the drone as a DJI Inspire 1 with a 4K camera that sells for about $1,700. Now in possession of the Seattle Police Department, it is going to take a lot of willpower to resist taking it out of the evidence room for a joy ride in the parking lot.