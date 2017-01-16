Entrepreneur Network

YouTuber Hannah Hart on Starting Something New

It's all about authenticity.
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Bryan Elliott meets with author and YouTube personality Hannah Hart to discuss entrepreneurship and timing.

There are a number of channels to utilize today -- YouTube, Snapchat, Instagram -- and figuring out which place you would like to distribute your content and reach your ideal audience is important to your success. Although, to Hart, there really is no right or wrong time; there's no real formula to it. As long as you're authentic, true to yourself and doing things for the right reason, success will come eventually. 

If you just go out looking for an opening in a market to start a business or video channel, your work will come off forced. Remember -- the key is authenticity

