Gerard Adams on Success, Inspiration and Leadership

Whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur or the founder of a multi-million dollar company, we all have something to teach each other.

In his video series Leaders Create Leaders, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams seeks to inspire others by meeting with a number of entrepreneurs and hearing their stories.

In his first semester of college, Adams decided that the partying and the general education courses weren't for him -- he needed to go off an do what he was set out to do now. Dropping out of college, Adams became an entrepreneur and co-founded Elite Daily. Serial entrepreneur, milennial branding expert, motivational speaker and investor -- Adams has paved his way to success. By age 24, his business was making $10 million a year.

Today, he seeks to inspire others to follow their dreams, too. If you believe in yourself and put in the work, you can do whatever you want, Adams says. From Gary Vaynerchuk to Steve Weatherford, Adams meets with leaders from around the world to talk about success, inspiration and entrepreneurship.

