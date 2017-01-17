Entrepreneurship is no walk in the park, and every entrepreneur will experience times when he or she feels like giving up.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Bet-David discusses the 10 reasons why people quit, and how not to be a quitter.

The number one reason why people quit is they feel overwhelmed, says Bet-David. Instead of surrendering to this feeling, it's important to overcome it -- in the end, once you get through the overwhelming phase, you'll begin to grow into a whole new person.

From a lack of results to procrastination, there are a number of things that make us want to quit. But being resilient and pushing through these challenging phases will benefit you in the long run. Forget about the people around you or the self-sabatoging voice in your head, and focus on growth and success.

